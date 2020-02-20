200220_I-35+SWTrafficway-crash.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A two-vehicle crash on the southwest side of downtown Kansas City has Thursday afternoon traffic snarled.

The crash is on the ramp going from Southwest trafficway onto northbound Interstate 35.

Drivers should be prepared to stop, and crews estimate the backup to remain until at least 4:30 p.m.

