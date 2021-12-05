KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after a single-car accident Sunday morning.
The crash happened on Westbound I-70 near Brooklyn Ave. around 11 a.m. Sunday.
According to the crash report, the driver lost control and the car went off the right side of the road. The vehicle overturned at least once, and one occupant was ejected.
One person died at the scene. The second occupant was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police did not released the names of either victim. Both were only identified as adult males.
