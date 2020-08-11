KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A stolen Jeep running a stop sign killed one person, critically injured another, and sent a baby to the hospital following a crash Monday night.
Kansas City police said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near 23rd Street and Lister Avenue. The green Jeep, which had been stolen from Overland Park, ran a stop sign and struck a Chevy Impala, which was carrying two adults and a baby.
The crash killed one of the adults and critically injured the other. A baby in the Impala suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital, according to police.
The driver of the stolen Jeep fled the scene, and a passenger in the Jeep was later taken into custody by police. Police have not released a description of the driver.
Occupants of a third car involved in the crash, a GMC Acadia, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
