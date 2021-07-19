OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The police are learning more following a one-car fatal crash that happened in Overland Park on Monday afternoon.
According to the Overland Park Police Department, the crash happened at 2:19 p.m. on northbound U.S. 69 Highway at eastbound I-435.
First responders declared the driver dead at the scene.
The police say that she was going north on the highway and tried to exit onto I-435 when she lost control, hit the median, and was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver has been identified and the police are working to locate next of kin in Missouri to inform them. The authorities will not make her name public until that had been completed.
If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 913-895-6300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.