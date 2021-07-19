SCOUT 435 69 fatal accident

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The police are learning more following a one-car fatal crash that happened in Overland Park on Monday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, the crash happened at 2:19 p.m. on northbound U.S. 69 Highway at eastbound I-435.

First responders declared the driver dead at the scene.

The police say that she was going north on the highway and tried to exit onto I-435 when she lost control, hit the median, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver has been identified and the police are working to locate next of kin in Missouri to inform them. The authorities will not make her name public until that had been completed.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at 913-895-6300

