Crash kills 1, shuts down section of Frontage Road

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- One person has died in a crash that happened along E. Frontage Drive in Overland Park on Thursday evening.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Frontage Drive and Farley Street, that's over by the Walmart that's southwest of Shawnee Mission AdventHealth.
Frontage is closed in both directions from 75th to 79th streets.
The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist died after being taken to a hospital.
The person driving the vehicle did remain at the scene.
No further details are available at this time.
