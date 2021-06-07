KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving two other vehicles that happened Monday afternoon in KCMO.
The crash happened in the area of Gardner Avenue and N. Monroe Avenue just before 3 p.m. and involved a motorcycle, a pickup truck, and a semi truck with a trailer.
The motorcycle was going east on Gardner. Meanwhile, the semi was going west and was turning south onto Monroe.
The motorcyclist was trying to avoid hitting the semi, and went into the westbound lanes, hitting the pickup truck head-on.
The motorcyclist was ejected over the pickup and was found lying in the street.
The motorcycle itself went into the right lane after hitting the pickup and hit the semi. The motorcycle was then dragged by the trailer until things came to a stop.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
