indy gunshot wound and gardener ave ax_frame_6844.png
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving two other vehicles that happened Monday afternoon in KCMO. 

The crash happened in the area of Gardner Avenue and N. Monroe Avenue just before 3 p.m. and involved a motorcycle, a pickup truck, and a semi truck with a trailer. 

The motorcycle was going east on Gardner. Meanwhile, the semi was going west and was turning south onto Monroe.

The motorcyclist was trying to avoid hitting the semi, and went into the westbound lanes, hitting the pickup truck head-on. 

The motorcyclist was ejected over the pickup and was found lying in the street.

The motorcycle itself went into the right lane after hitting the pickup and hit the semi. The motorcycle was then dragged by the trailer until things came to a stop. 

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.