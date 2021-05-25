Crash involving MoDOT truck causes major delays on I-470

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A crash involving a MoDOT truck is causing major delays on I-470.
As of 11 a.m., one lane of traffic was getting through on westbound Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.
A vehicle hit a the bumper truck which is designed to protect road crews out working.
One Missouri Department of Transportation worker was hurt but is expected to be OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.