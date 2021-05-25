Crash involving MoDOT truck causes major delays on I-470

As of 11 a.m., one lane of traffic was getting through on westbound Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

 MoDOT Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A crash involving a MoDOT truck is causing major delays on I-470.

A vehicle hit a the bumper truck which is designed to protect road crews out working.

One Missouri Department of Transportation worker was hurt but is expected to be OK.

