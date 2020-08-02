RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The latest effort to raise awareness about the injustices people of color face on a daily basis has now tapped the beer market and one movement is really gaining momentum one glass at a time.
Co-founder of Crane Brewing in Raytown, Chris Meyers was, tapped by a fellow brewer in Texas who started what has become a worldwide movement.
Basically, he offered one recipe and asked that companies brew it, can it with the same "Black Is Beautiful" label, and then use 100% of the proceeds to fight racial injustice.
“It's now in 20 countries worldwide, over 1,000 breweries involved” Meyers said.
All with the same label, same recipe, and same cause.
“He sent out the recipe and said, ‘Do you mind brewing this beer and donate to whatever organization you feel comfortable with that will make the most effect on social injustice in your area?’” Meyers recalled.
He took it one step further in KC , teaming up with rap artist, urbanist, and beer lover Kemet Coleman.
“He came in and brewed the beer with us, helped us can it, and figure out the focus of where to donate to, and released an EP ‘Black is beautiful’ the same day,” Meyers said.
That's right. Just as the "Black is Beautiful" beer hit the KC market this weekend, Coleman released a full EP under the same name.
Together, they've decided to donate to a local nonprofit called GIFT -- Generating Income For Tomorrow.
“It's a new organization in town that puts out grants for black entrepreneurs, specifically building business in low-income areas,” he said.
So far, the beer itself is getting rave reviews.
Here’s how Meyers describes it: “It's amazing. 8% imperial stout. Fun for us, ‘cause it's not a stout we normally brew. It's velvety. It's rich. Low carbonation. So, just a real smoothness. Definitely a really special beer.”
The new Imperial Stout is being sold in cans in both Kansas and Missouri.
Kemet Coleman's record has been released digitally on all major music outlets.
