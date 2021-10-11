KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, as booster shots become more widespread and the Delta variant seemingly runs its course.
The Kansas City metro was seeing around 50 new COVID cases a day in early June, before the Delta variant started accounting for widespread transmission in the U.S. That number climbed to a high of 1,247 cases a day on Aug. 3. Local cases have been dropping ever since, falling to a current pace of about 200-300 local new COVID cases per day, according to data compiled from area hospitals by the Mid-America Regional Council.
New hospitalizations also continue to decline. They were around 30 new hospitalizations per day in early June. Delta brought that number up to 196 new hospitalizations on Aug. 14. That's when its drop began, and it is now at less than 100 new hospitalizations a day and falling. Hospitalization numbers tend to lag a few weeks behind case numbers.
There have been 3,020 reported deaths from COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro since the pandemic began. From April through July, new deaths stood steady at around 5 or less per day. Deaths from COVID began rising in August and hit a recent high point of 22 on Sept. 1, before dropping back down. Daily deaths are back down around 5 or so a day, with some recent days being as low as 1.
The number of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients in the Kansas City area is at its lowest point since early June. Between 40 and 70 local ICU beds were being used by COVID patients throughout the summer. That number began rising in July, reaching a recent high point of 224 on Aug. 24. That number has been falling ever since, standing now at 44 COVID patients using ICU beds in local hospitals.
Cases:
Current - About 200-300 new cases a day
Recent high point - 1,247 on Aug. 3
Hospitalizations:
Current - Less than 100 new hospitalizations per day
Recent high point - 196 on Aug. 14
Deaths:
Current - Less than 5 per day
Recent high point - 22 on Sept. 1
