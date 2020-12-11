OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Dr. Gary Morsch, founder of COVID Care Force, is announcing a program to recruit volunteer nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals to provide temporary relief to overwhelmed hospitals during this holiday season.
COVID Care Force is seeking volunteer healthcare professionals to serve for one week in a hospital in critical need in the bi-state area. This program is intended to offer staffing support by qualified healthcare professionals as needed over the holidays.
OPERATION COVID RELIEF: A Holiday Blitz is a partnership of COVID Care Force and Docs Who Care, and is coordinating its efforts with the Kansas Hospital Association, the Kansas Rural Health Association, and a
growing list of partners.
There will be a press conference to introduce the program. It will be held at the Docs Who Care headquarters in Olathe Friday, December 11th at 11:00 am.
Interested volunteers can register on the foundation's website. If you would like to support the Holiday Blitz with a donation, you can also do it on the foundation's website.
