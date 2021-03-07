KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- One year ago Sunday, the first reported presumptive positive COVID-19 case was reported in Johnson County, the first in the entire state of Kansas.
Missouri also had its first case in St. Louis the same day.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation, marking March 7, 2021 COVID Memorial Day to remember all the lives since the pandemic first reached the state.
This week many people will be seeing memories on social media and in their cell phones of what they were doing in this week, just as the everything started to change.
“My wife and I, we were getting off the ship and coming back from a cruise down in the southern Caribbean. We had spent a couple weeks island hopping, and we had no idea that anything was going on,” Ed Geno said.
The Genos were lucky not get stuck quarantined at sea like so many others in the following days.
“My sister said did you guys have any fear of the COVID? And I said what’s COVID? And she told us about it,” Geno said. “we were blind, dumb, and happy at that time.”
Geno and his wife have been staying at home ever since.
Many others across the metro spent March 7, 2020 enjoying nightlife with friends.
“We were playing Jenga. Just out having beers. I think we started at a Wingstop in Westport and we were just celebrating a friends birthday,” Christin Elson said. “We saw a few people with masks on at the time, but we had no idea what was going on.”
Elson too, remembers March 7th as one of the last “normal days” before lockdown, and COVID precautions changed everything.
“Life as we know it changed,” Elston said.
Many college students were enjoying Spring Break this week last year, not knowing they wouldn’t go back to campus.
Paul Johnson was a senior at Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kansas. He was on a mission trip in West Virginia on March 7th.
“We knew about COVID before the trip but at that time it was mostly in other countries. We didn’t have any phone service or internet access on the mission trip, so we were kind of oblivious as to what was going on throughout that pivotal week for the United States,” he said.
It was a shock for Johnson and his classmates to finish their trip, and find out airports across the country were closing and many college campuses were closing as well.
He never got to have a graduation.
Now in a time when the virus is still a threat, but with cases across the country declining and the vaccine distribution moving faster, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
“Hopefully soon we will be able to see the grandkids again. That’s what we are looking forward to,” Geno said.
Face to face human interaction is something many people are craving.
“Just being around people, especially friends. I started a job and I’ve been working remotely ever since. I haven’t met my coworkers. I’d really like to actually be in the office and sit down with them,” Johnson said.
Many also crave the entertainment over pre-COVID life.
“What I’m looking most forward to… Gosh, probably baseball,” Will Severns said.
“I would like to go to a restaurant and sit down without masks or capacity limits,” Mathing Deng said.
