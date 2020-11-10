INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Months after it was expected to reopen, The Harry S. Truman Library and Museum in Independence remains closed due to COVID-19.
The 63-year-old space closed in July 2019 with hopes its year-long, $25 million remodel would bring visitors a more modern experience. Local leaders had also hoped to have the project finished in time to commemorate 75 years since President Franklin D. Roosevelt died, lifting then-Vice President Truman to Commander In Chief. However, in the midst of a growing pandemic the only experience visitors can get is online.
Today, The National Archives and Records Administration announced the library and museum would remain closed for public events through at least the end of the year, but possibly longer.
The Truman Library Institute's next online event is the upcoming Bennett Forum on the Presidency with author Jon Meacham and Washington Post columnist David von Drehle on Sat., Nov. 14.
