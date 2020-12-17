FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Over the last week, health experts have been watching the number of new COVID-19 cases very closely.
This is the week many doctors expected to see a post-Thanksgiving surge hit its peak, but the seven-day average of daily cases is actually down.
The latest numbers from The New York Times show a 400 daily case decrease in Missouri over the last seven days, and a 500 daily case decrease in Kansas.
“It sounds premature. I’m relatively pleased with the increase that we saw, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be”, said Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer for University of Kansas Health Systems, “I think that’s because people actually took it seriously. They wore their mask, they gathered in smaller numbers. I think people took it seriously! Hats off, well done folks!”
We’ve got another holiday coming up next week.
Doctors are making the same recommendations they did at Thanksgiving: avoid traveling, wear a mask and gather in small numbers.
