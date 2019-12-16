KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On April 6, 2019, a woman says she had drinks at the nightclub Aura. Then a girlfriend of the now closed Rockstar Burgers owner Brian Smith’s invited her to Smith’s loft above Rockstar Burgers. She says she doesn’t remember anything else from that night, only waking up the next day naked inside the loft.
She says she asked Smith if they had sex. When he said yes, she told him she did not want to. That’s when the woman says Smith hit her in the face causing her to fall backward and hit her head.
She was disoriented as she was leaving the loft, wrecked her car and called police who say she was, “belligerent with officers and later medical staff.” Then police say the case became, “inactivated for lack of contact with the victim.”
This November, disturbing videos reportedly connected to Smith surfaced online sparking outrage.
Then a former girlfriend told investigators Smith pistol whipped her. He was arrested for domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Days after he was arrested and held without bond, the woman from the April incident at the loft contacted the Sex Crimes Unit stating she wished to pursue the investigation.
The woman told police after the assault, Smith sent her Facebook messages, including one that said in part, “keep sayin I raped u. But I have all the video.”
She told police Smith had surveillance cameras positioned all throughout his loft.
On December 9, police searched the loft for any video or electronic evidence of the sexual assault as well as any evidence of drugs or drug trafficking. According to court records, police seized several computer towers, laptops, USB drives, a cell phone, hard drive, ammunition, shell casings and other ballistic evidence.
When KCTV5 News went to Rockstar Burgers Monday night, murals and signs with the restaurant’s name were painted over. Smith is currently in the Platte County jail with a hearing in his domestic assault case scheduled for Tuesday morning.
It’s unclear if additional charges will be filed. It could take investigators some time to go through all of the digital evidence that was seized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.