SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Court records reveal new details about the perjury case involving the Mayor of Shawnee.

Michelle Distler is accused of filing a formal complaint with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office against other city leaders using someone else’s name and email.

Distler is charged with perjury in a non-felony trial. She posted her $2,500 bond. According to an affidavit, Distler is accused of using a man’s email and name to file an online Kansas Open Meetings Act complaint against other city leaders. Investigators say the man found out when he received an email confirmation for a complaint he never filed. He reported it to police.

Distler told investigators in March “five governing body members” were on an email chain. When two members responded to the emails, she believed that was a Kansas Open Meetings violation. “In the first place, she accused half the council of committing a crime that they didn't commit,” Former Shawnee city councilmember Tracy Thomas said. She does not believe the email correspondence was a violation.

According to court records, Distler told investigators the man whose name she used is a “watchdog” who usually files complaints against her. His name is redacted from the affidavit released Tuesday however a previously released witness list included the name of a man who often blogs about Shawnee government.

Court records show when investigators traced the IP address associated with the complaint, they discovered it belonged to Mayor Distler. “It's so careless and reckless,” Thomas said.

Investigators say Distler told them she got an error message when she tried to submit the complaint anonymously. She began to attempt to send a complaint a second time using the man’s name but didn’t hit submit. Distler reportedly told investigators, “I don’t know how it got sent, but it’s my fault. I’m fully responsible for it getting sent.”

Thomas questions Distler’s account that was included in the affidavit because a CAPTCHA code is required to file a complaint. “I think that her credibility is shot in the city,” Thomas said. “She probably needs to step aside.”

Distler reportedly told investigators she wanted to report the suspected violation but because of who was involved she feared making the report herself.

KCTV5 News reached out to Distler Tuesday night for comment but her voicemail box was full. Distler has not responded to KCTV5’s email request for comment from Wednesday December 2nd.

The city has not received a resignation. It is unclear if any city leaders will take action to try to have Distler removed from her position.