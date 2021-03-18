JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been accused of breaking into a KCPD patrol car in an attempt to steal a shotgun, court records show.
According to the probable cause statement, police went to the 1000 block of Central Street at 2:22 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call about a car prowler.
Soon after, police found Trevor Smith and another man walking in the area of West 12th and Broadway Boulevard. They matched the description provided to police and were detained.
When asked with he had a weapon, Smith said, "I have your wipes." When officers asked what he meant, he said, "I did it. I broke into the police car. I'm a felon. I'm a career criminal."
Over on Central Street, police did find a KCPD Crown Victoria with a broken driver's side window. The gun track was damaged and the wires that control the release mechanism on it appeared to have been cut.
In an interview, Smith said he had gotten into an altercation with someone at the Warming Center inside Bartle Hall. He said he used a rock to break the patrol car's window (which was caught on surveillance) in an attempt to steal a shotgun in the rack.
Smith planned to take the shotgun back and use it on the person he got into an altercation with.
When he wasn't able to remove the shotgun, he damaged other equipment in the vehicle.
A preliminary estimate puts damages at just over $1,000.
A search of Smith's criminal history revealed a class D felony conviction out of Missouri from 1996 for unlawful use of a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.