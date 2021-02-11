KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested five people with ties to the Kansas City area following the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Two men from Olathe and a man from Blue Springs are facing federal charges for their suspected participation. A brother and sister from Arizona who prosecutors allege were also linked to the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys were also arrested on similar charges. According to court records, the defendants entered the U.S. Capitol and appeared together at various locations inside the building.
William Norman Chrestman, of Olathe is charged with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Christopher Charles Kuehn of Olathe is charged with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs is charged with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Federal investigators say several videos show the group wearing tactical gear inside and outside of the U.S. Capitol. Investigators say the defendants communicated with each other and known members of the Proud Boys.
Court records state Chrestman yelled at a Capitol Police officer attempting to guard the capitol, “You shoot and I’ll take your expletive expletive out!” In a video shared by ProPublica.org, investigators say Chrestman can be seen using a wooden club or axe handle to prevent law enforcement from closing barriers meant to seal off areas of the Capitol and prevent the crowd from advancing.
Court documents state Christopher Charles Kuehn of Olathe, Kansas and Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, MO used their hands and bodies to try to prevent the use of barriers by law enforcement to stop the crowd.
Investigators say Felicia Konold and her brother Cory Konold were seen on video with the defendants during the Capitol riots. According to court records, Felica posted videos on social media saying she was recruited in a Kansas City chapter and showed a “challenge coin” that appears to have markings that designate it as belonging to the Kansas City Proud Boys.
According to court records, “Felicia Konold, Chrestman, Kuehne, and Colon each took deliberate steps to prevent the barriers from closing. The actions of Felicia Konold, Chrestman, Kuehne, and Colon were intended to and did serve to prevent law enforcement from securing areas of the Capitol against unlawful entrants.”
Chrestman, Kuehn and Colon were taken into custody without incident.
