KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Court records reveal new details about a violent and deadly crime spree that involved a father being shot outside of his own KCK home and a brutal home invasion attack.
Alyssa Leanne Arreola is charged in Kansas and Missouri for a long list of crimes including second-degree murder and attempted murder.
A search warrant filed to collect Arreola’s DNA described a violent chain of events that unfolded on both sides of the state line on Oct. 27.
Court records show the string of crimes began around 7:30 a.m., when investigators say Arreola stole a vehicle from a Sam’s Club parking lot and then drove away from a hit-and-run crash.
Witnesses followed her and blocked the vehicle in. She was seen on home surveillance running away from the stolen car.
According to court documents, she ran inside a 79-year-old woman’s nearby home on Tauromee Avenue through an unlocked front door. The woman told investigators Arreola told her someone was after her. The 79-year-old suggested they call the police.
That’s when the victim said Arreola struck her with a wood table leaf and knocked her to the floor. Arreola then grabbed a nearby steak knife from a table and stabbed the victim multiple times.
Police say Arreola ran out the back door and then broke into another neighbor’s home.
Inside that home on Sandusky Avenue, investigators say she changed out of her bloody clothing and ransacked the house. Clothing and three firearms were stolen. According to court records, around 1:15 p.m. home surveillance video showed Isidoro Garcia-Jimenez arriving at his home.
After he was shot and killed, the suspect was seen driving off in his Hyundai Tucson.
“He didn't deserve what happened to him,” neighbor Ron Piersee said following the shooting. “He was a great neighbor. A great guy.”
Around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, an off-duty KCMO police officer working at a high school says she found Arreola inside an employee’s vehicle in the parking lot. Police say Arreola tried to escape arrest by running to a nearby gas station where she tried to hide in a back office.
“While I had her in a bear hug, she bit me on the wrist and then she let go and then she bit me on the finger,” Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Sgt. Bobbie King said in an interview provided by the police department.
The bite caused nerve damage and multiple punctures. A Good Samaritan helped Sgt. Bobbie King take Arreola into custody.
The 79-year-old woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
A GoFundMe account was created to help Garcia-Jimenez’s grieving family members.
Alyssa Leanne Arreola’s Wyandotte County charges:
- Second-degree murder for shooting and killing a man in Kansas City, Kanas
- Attempted first-degree murder or in the alternative aggravated battery for stabbing a woman in Kansas City, Kansas
- Aggravated robbery
- Aggravated burglary
- Burglary
- Burglary
- Burglary
- Theft of a firearm for stealing a Smith & Wesson .38
- Theft of a firearm for stealing a Springfield XD .40
- Theft of a firearm for stealing a Taurus .45
- Theft for stealing a Kia Spectra
- Theft for stealing a Hyundai Tucson
Alyssa Leanne Arreola’s Jackson County charges:
- Third-degree assault - special victim
- Stealing - motor vehicle
