KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Court records reveal new details about the investigation into who vandalized the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Headquarters and a memorial for fallen officers.

Police are using video from surveillance cameras to identify who damaged the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Headquarters. Tuesday, we got hold of the warrant issued to search a vehicle connected to a suspect.

Many in the crowd of approximately 150 people came to protest ‘Operation: LeGend’ on Friday. The federal initiative is bringing 250 federal agents to assist Kansas City police with investigations. Opponents say ‘Operation: LeGend’ is, “federal occupation” and they do not want Kansas City to be a, “testing ground for martial law.”

Court documents show several people who were in the crowd spray painted expletives and phrases like “Abolish KCPD,” “Feds go home,” and “Google Donavan Labella.” Initial damage is estimated at $3,200.

In their application for a search warrant, investigators said protesters used ties to lock the front doors of police headquarters and threw fireworks at a closed garage door causing burns to the door.

Investigators say police inside headquarters at the time saw a suspect wearing a “Guy Fawkes” type mask vandalizing taxpayer property. Officers relayed the suspect’s description and location to officers on the ground.

According to court documents, a detective saw the suspect get into a SUV at 12th and Holmes Street. After reviewing video evidence, officers say they found the 19-year-old white man that was directly involved. Police say in a post, “Miranda interview he confessed to spray painting ‘Donavan Labella’ on the side of police headquarters.”

When officers executed a search warrant for the vehicle he was seen in, they say they found the “Guy Fawkes” type mask, a black backpack and a purple spray paint can. KCTV5 News is not yet releasing the suspect’s name because he is not formally charged.

A crew quickly removed the graffiti from the fallen officer memorial and police headquarters.

Across the street outside the Jackson County Courthouse, an Andrew Jackson statue remains covered by a large tarp. It has been since two 25-year-old white men were suspected of vandalizing the statue on June 25th.

Jackson County prosecutors decided not to file state charges and recommended the case be submitted to municipal prosecutors. Those two suspects have not been charged.