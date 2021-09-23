Kevin Strickland

Kevin Strickland is the first Missouri defendant to road test a new law which gives prosecutors the power to bring old convictions back before judges.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Western District Court of Appeals denied a motion that would likely have delayed Kevin Strickland’s hearing a second time.

Kevin Strickland is the first Missouri defendant to road test a new law which gives prosecutors the power to bring old convictions back before judges.

Strickland has been in prison for more than 40 years and swears he’s innocent.

A new Missouri law allows the Jackson County prosecutor to take his case back to judge for a hearing.

Jean Peters Baker’s conviction integrity unit concluded Strickland was not involved in a Kansas City triple murder which took place in 1978.

The Missouri AG has openly questioned Strickland’s innocence and points out a jury convicted him.

The AG’s office has filed numerous motions which has delayed the hearing once.

A new round of motions filed Wednesday could potentially delay the hearing a second time.

One petition asked the higher court to move the case completely out of Jackson County and stop a currently schedule hearing in early October.

The court of appeals denied that motion Thursday morning. It’s unclear of the Missouri Attorney General will appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court. Additional motions are still pending in the trial court.

Jean Peters Baker has not commented of the recent filings. She has previously accused the Missouri Attorney General of continually pushing for delays.

Strickland is represented by the Midwest Innocence Project.

