LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are a hot commodity. So hot, in fact, that thieves tried a trick play at a Lawrence McDonald's. They didn't quite get away with it, though.
Inside the Golden Arches are the golden faces of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and other Chiefs stars. People are excited about the Chiefs decor and love to take pictures with the large cardboard cutouts.
Marina McFarland manages the McDonald’s where a popular promotional Mahomes cutout greets customers, but earlier this week it disappeared.
“A customer came to me and said, 'I just saw a couple running off with your sign,’” she recalled.
The thieves managed to work around security cameras in the restaurant, except for one in the parking lot that caught them on video heading for their car.
“They just took off,” McFarland said.
They then raced through a residential street, ignoring speed bumps and stop signs. Police Spokesperson Patrick Compton said they crashed into another car at 9th and Missouri.
“They let out with a complete disregard for public safety,” he said.
The collision knocked another car into a telephone pole, which had to be replaced. The driver had minor injuries.
“There were two child seats in the back of that car,” Compton said. “Had there been children in that car, it would have been a different story. They could have killed somebody.”
While police were responding to the wreck, they got a call about the cardboard capers. Then, they noticed Mahomes and company in the back of the car. The thieves told officers they intended it as a prank.
“The officer shows up with the sign, the crew was cheering,” McFarland said. “I looked around the corner and thought, ‘Wow.’”
Luckily, the carboard player avoided the injured reserve list, but he might have to stay behind the counter for a while.
“We had to clean it up and straighten it out a little,” McFarland said. “Everybody's happy it's back in the store.”
Later on Thursday, a statement was released by McDonald’s Restaurants in Lawrence, Kansas:
“It may seem like just a sign but to us it’s a symbol of our support and love for our community and the support we have for our MVP. He means so much to this area. We all have Patrick Mahomes back. We’re grateful for our customers’ efforts to get “Patrick & the Chiefs Kingdom - cut-out merchandiser” back into our restaurant. The employees and customers we were all pretty excited to see the Lawrence Police Department drive up to return him. The next time the real Patrick comes in, Big Macs are on the house. Go Chiefs!”
Marilyn Dobski
McDonald’s Owner/Operator
Lawrence, Kansas
