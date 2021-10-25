CAMERON, MO (KCTV) -- Damage from Sunday’s tornadoes across the state wasn’t widespread. However, for the small number of families and businesses forced to rebuild their lives, they’re happy to have each other.
Today, one family in Cameron said they felt protected by a higher power.
The Duncans didn’t realize their storm radio wasn’t on yesterday. So, although they have a basement, they have time to get there. They say the quickness of the tornado was almost like a dream.
Their home of 20 years was one of the few damaged, if not destroyed, by Sunday’s storms.
Friends and neighbors continue to show up for the Duncans 24 hours later.
“Yesterday, felt like the end of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ movie,” JoEllen Duncan said. “So many friends. Old friends, new friends. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
“I didn’t think we had any friends,” John Duncan said. “We live out here in the middle of nowhere, you know, neighbors are a half mile away. To have that many come is just heartwarming.”
“Today feels… It’s colder, darker, greyer,” JoEllen said. “The reality of how long it will take to go somewhere else.”
The chilling reality is setting in.
“I realized we’d never live in this home again,” she said. “This season, this chapter had closed.”
The Duncans only had a spilt second to realize what was happening yesterday. Opening their eyes after a prayer, they saw a tornado outside their window.
“It was as close as that fence right there,” JoEllen said. “I mean it was right there.”
“Always wanted to win the lottery, but this wasn’t the way,” John said.
“I feel like we were protected,” JoEllen said. “I know that God is real and that He watched over us. There was not a cut, not a scratch.”
However, it’s a solemn scene to return to.
“It’s heartbreaking to see your life of 20 years gone,” John said.
The Duncans are hoping to rebuild on their property. While they prepare for construction, they are looking for a place to stay for the time being. A GoFundMe has been created.
