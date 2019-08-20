INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- We’re one step closer to the time when medical marijuana dispensaries will begin popping up around Kansas City. The Department of Health and Senior Services, or DHSS, just closed their window for facility applications.
Jonathan and Nicole Lowe are one of hundreds of businesses waiting to find out if they’ll be cleared to open a medical marijuana facility in Missouri.
“Just a little bit of anxiety with the anticipation of whether you’re going to get approved or not,” Jonathan said.
The Department of Health and Senior Services received 2,100 applications for cultivation, manufacturing, transportation facilities, testing labs and dispensaries.
Nicole Lowe said the process was tough. As of July 30, 334 of those were for dispensaries.
“They wanted letters of recommendation on the type of person that you are so it seemed like what they wanted is what we tried to model our business after it was just being trustworthy, being upfront and honest and being transparent,” Nicole said.
Approvals and denials will be handed down within 150 days of the application submission date. DHSS then will license.
60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing laboratories. Those numbers could increase in the future.
“Yes of course. Those high numbers make us a little more nervous, but as far as our application and the members that we have on that application, we feel like we have a very strong chance at getting approved,” Jonathan said.
Applications for dispensaries are anticipated all across the state. In the metro, they could pop up in some places like Blue Springs, Kansas City and Independence.
People are still split on how they feel about it.
“I’m pro-cannabis. I have to be honest with you and I think it’s a good deal,” Leon Moore who is a resident, said.
“It needs to be very well controlled,” Rita Russel, another resident said. “If you’re going to make it legal but still put people in prison for it.”
A final count of official applications is expected sometime Tuesday. A breakdown by geographic location and facility type will be made public in the coming weeks.
State regulations say all medical marijuana related facilities must be 1,000 feet away from churches, schools and day cares. But local government can alter it for their jurisdiction. In Independence, they are working through their own restrictions.
