Even as new cases of the coronavirus are popping up in rural communities, county fairs and festivals are picking up this summer. Today, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers was in Pleasant Hill at the Cass County Fair that is starting tonight.

PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- County fairs have returned to small towns across Missouri and Kansas, despite rising COVID cases in some rural communities.

Both Cass County and Wyandotte County have fairs starting this week, though vaccination rates in both counties are below 35 percent.

Laney Heiberg, who runs a vending company that travels to local fairs, said health precautions were still top of mind among fair workers. She said all of her company's employees, as well as workers at the carnival company she travels with, opted to receive a vaccine before the summer circuit.

"We partnered with the Johnson County Health Department a few weeks ago and had a vaccine clinic on our midway," Heiberg said. 

The Cass County Fair will be her company's first major carnival since 2019. 

Andrew Warlen, the Health Director for Cass County, said he believed county fairs could still be safe environments for people if they are fully vaccinated or following proper masking and social distancing practices.
 
"If you're in a crowd you don't know what's around you, take a mask with you," he said.

