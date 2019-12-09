KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two of the four public elevators are still out of order. On jury selection Monday’s, it’s smart to take the stairs.

“We usually have maybe 200 people coming in for jury duty. So that, plus normal employee traffic, getting trials started, it’s busy,” Judge David Byrn said.

The legislature’s been busy too. Behind the scenes, it found one firm able to tackle the needed renovations and Monday, members unanimously approved the project.

It’s going to cost $6.3 million to get all six elevators back up and running. If you add in a 64-week construction timeline, it’s the prefect recipe for more waiting.

“It’s like anything else. You get used to it,” Byrn expressed.

It’s not just the elevators causing a pain for people in the building. In February, KCTV5 News showed you how almost half of the circuit courtrooms were severely damaged. The city cleaned up the rooms, but it’s still waiting on approval from the legislature to move forward with more construction.

In the meantime, judges and juries find new homes each week.

“It’s um, a daily dance,” Byrn said. “Every time you move one piece it causes something else to have to be moved.”

Byrn says he hopes the legislature will move forward with courtroom construction at its first meeting in the new year to put the pieces of the courts back together.