KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At times over the past year, the Kansas City Police Department has used video of George Floyd's arrest to train police officers.
One Kansas City councilwoman hopes that changes.
Councilwoman Melissa Robinson introduced a resolution requesting police to stop using videos like the death of Floyd for training purposes.
It advanced out of a committee on Thursday and will go to the full council.
“Images are powerful and it’s really critically important that we don’t retraumatize individuals," Robinson said.
Kansas City Police Department Captain Scott Simons said the Floyd video can provide lessons on training officers about what to do --- and what not to do.
“It would be tragic for us not to be able to use those to teach officers, to teach anybody different points of intervention to prevent those tragedies in the future," Simons said. "If I had my way we would have no more videos because we wouldn’t have this happen.”
For now, the KCPD has stopped using video of the death of Floyd.
Robinson's resolution, if it passes through the full council, will go to the Board of Police Commissioners for final approval.
