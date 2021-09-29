KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A battle over a billion-dollar contract to run concessions at the new KCI airport is growing heated.
The full KCMO City Council will be the next group to discuss it.
The selection process has gotten some criticism from councilmembers, as well as vendors that are not part of the recommended bid.
On Wednesday, it all came to a head when two councilmembers left the meeting.
Teresa Loar and Kathryn Shields left the meeting before anyone voted on pushing the concession management contract through to the full council. They were hoping to block a vote by leaving the meeting short of a quorum.
Jesse Leimkuhler, who runs Beolvoir Winery in Liberty, is part of the recommended bid’s contract.
A selection committee recommended Vantage Airport Group to the council. A few other northland wineries are a part of the plan, too.
He said what happened in the council meeting was neither expected nor appreciated by small business owners who have a lot at stake.
“I mean, if they said ‘no’ and they had good reason for it, that’s fine. If they say ‘yes,’ that’s fantastic. We’re happy to be a part of it. The constant dragging on and dragging on just to avoid a vote, it’s almost like a filibuster. It was ridiculous. It was a waste of time We didn’t need the antics in the room today. It didn’t help anybody at all.”
Despite what happened in the room today, the contract is moving on to the full council for discussions and a final vote.
We’ll keep you updated on those discussions.
