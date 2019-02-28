KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It looks like the plans for a new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport may finally take flight.
In an 11-1 vote Thursday afternoon, the council approved the agreement signed by several airlines that finalized the price tag on the development.
City hall was packed with supporters wearing “Wheels Up” buttons as the vote took place during the afternoon business session.
The only no vote was from Councilwoman Alissa Canady. Councilwoman Teresa Loar was not in attendance for the meeting, and according to a tweet from Councilman Quinton Lucas, it was because her flight from Los Angeles was delayed.
Tidbits re today vote. CW Teresa Loar is out of town (flight delayed out of LA), so will be 12 votes, theoretically allowing a tie. CM Reed speaks first in support. Wagner surprises the crowd and says he will vote yes, now explains qualms but yes, I guess. #DayAtKCIVote #NewKCI— Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) February 28, 2019
The vote came 478 days after kansas city voters approved building a new airport.
The vote by the city council clears the way for construction to finally begin. There are still important details to be worked out, but it is a huge step forward.
The vote comes after two other roadblocks were cleared.
Last week the FAA approved the environmental assessment and last night, after much wrangling, the majority of the airlines, who are funding the project, agreed to general terms with a cost lowered from $1.65 billion to $1.5 billion.
The agreement voted about on Thursday included the developer’s price and compensation caps, community benefits like onsite healthcare, and a pledge to use 20 percent minority-owned and 15 percent women-owned services.
“This is an opportunity for minority contractors and small businesses in Kansas City in general to actually be part of something big and gain from it,” said Kim Randolph with the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce.
“Obviously the council recognized the importance of this project for the city, for the minority community, for the labor community, business, economic development and they decided to move forward on a great project for the city,” said Geoffrey Stricker with Edgemoor.
He said he anticipates being able to break ground in four to five weeks, beginning demolition of the now empty Terminal A, which is where the new single-terminal airport will be built.
