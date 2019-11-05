KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missourians might see some new neighbors roaming through their woods.
Black bear sightings are on the rise across the state, even in places where people haven't seen them in decades.
Ashlee Mattingly and her family learned that firsthand. About a year after they moved into their woodsy subdivision in Festus, Missouri, just south of St. Louis, they spotted something foraging for food just a few feet from their house.
Mattingly's daughter, Annalise, saw it first.
"I heard a really loud crash or thud noise," she said. "Then I saw the bear. It was pretty small for what I thought a bear would be."
Her mother didn't believe the story at first.
"I was like, there's no bears in this area," Mattingly said.
But when the family came outside to inspect, they saw the truth. A backyard bear in the 'burbs.
Bears, once thought to be extirpated from Missouri, are making a comeback. In 2010 the Missouri Department of Conservation launched a research project to study them, and manage populations accordingly.
At the time there were around 300 in the state. Laura Conlee, the department's fur bear biologist, has studied them as their numbers have grown by about nine percent every year. Now she estimates that there are between 540-800 bears in the state.
"Bears are an important part of biodiversity in this state," she said.
But with more bears, come more sightings. Most happen south of Interstate 44. But in the past few years bears have emerged from the woods in St. Louis, the Lake of the Ozarks area and even parts of Western and Central Missouri.
According to the MDC Bear Reports Map, a few have even been spotted in the Kansas City area.
"We're starting to see bears show up in places where people might not expect it," Conlee said. "A bear could show up almost anywhere in this state."
Conlee has been working to educate the public about bears, what to do to discourage them from seeking human food sources and how to interact with them if spotted.
"I think there's a lot of different emotions when people talk about bears," she said. "They're not interested in coming into conflict with humans but they're often attracted to human associated foods."
You can find some of her tips for being bear aware on the Missouri Department of Conservation web page. Some of them include:
- Never corner a bear – make sure it has an escape route.
- Back away slowly with your arms raised.
- Speak in a calm, loud voice.
- Do not turn your back to the bear.
- Walk away slowly – DO NOT RUN.
When bears lose their fear of humans it can have deadly consequences. A few months after the bear frolicked in Mattingly's yard, it was hit and killed by a car in another St. Louis suburb.
"You don't want to see any animal hurt," Mattingly said. "Especially a beautiful bear like that."
Mattingly said she and her family learned a lot about bears through their experience. Their neighborhood took steps to prevent one from returning, though Mattingly wouldn't mind seeing one again, hopefully in the woods where it belongs.
"They should be able to coexist with us," she said.
