KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The pandemic is halting everyday life in more ways than we can even count at this point, and routine visits to the doctor’s office are among them.
Local pediatricians are urging parents not to fall behind on vaccination schedules or risk another pandemic with a disease we thought we had under control.
COVID-19 has been bad enough, but the last thing we need is a resurgence of diseases vaccines had crushed. Doctors warn if we continue on the path we’re on, that’s exactly where we could be headed.
“It’s been a lot of time outdoors, a lot of time exploring bike trails we’ve never been on," Paul Seiz said.
Seiz and his family say the pandemic brought lots of new adventures, and so far, no trips to the doctor.
“Not a single runny nose, not a single sniffle, not a cough ... it’s nothing at all,” Seiz said.
That is certainly one plus of the pandemic and one so many parents have noticed and are grateful for, including Tyreice Haggins.
“It is kind of weird they have allergies or they get sick they never sneeze or anything throughout this entire thing. We’re moving into the summer now it’s strange,” he said.
But fewer trips to the doctor, whether due to offices scaling back on the number of patients they see or because parents are leery of exposing their child to COVID-19, could lead to trouble down the line.
In the United States and around the world, the number of children getting critical vaccines has plummeted.
the results of the study published by the CDC and the World Health Organization warns some 80 million babies are at risk of diseases like diphtheria, measles and polio.
“We’ve got to keep 90-95% of the population vaccinated to keep herd immunity in place,” said Dr. Stephen Lauer with the University of Kansas Health System.
Lauer says it’s a real concern, and he and other pediatricians are seeing numbers drop here locally as well. He says he understands why parents may be hesitant to visit the doctor’s office right now but wants to help spread the message it’s actually very safe, and everything that can be done to protect children in the office is being done. It may even be safer than it was before.
“Parents and kids are not waiting in the waiting room anymore they’re going straight into a room. We’re doing everything we possibly can to have them just go into that room have the whole visit happen right there and then have them leave so they’re not going to be exposed the way frankly you have been in the past ... sitting in the waiting room has been a bad place to sit,” Lauer said.
While the rate of all vaccinations has dropped, it’s children over the age of two that are being left behind the most right now. Doctors say it’s critical they get up to date on their vaccines, especially before school starts.
“The real worry is that if we don’t do this. If we don’t keep up the vaccination rates while we’re fighting COVID, we’re going to see an increase in these diseases that haven’t been around in a couple of generations,” Lauer said.
Some parents say they’ve been extra careful with COVID-19 around and say they have no plans to forgo any doctor appointments.
“I feel like the doctor’s office is probably cleaner than the store and it’s important to get those check ups and those vaccines. I know they’re being very cautious,” Bethany Hininger said.
Mom Kristana Madison agrees.
“You shouldn’t be nervous you take precautions for your baby and yourself and then call make sure your doctors office is taking those precautions as well," she said.
Seiz says he trusts his doctors as well.
“I have good faith in the doctors that we have here. I trust them to do the right thing and have a safe healthy environment for my children," he said.
And that’s a good thing, because those diseases -- while thankfully rare -- are not gone.
“The diseases are still there. They are a plane ride away from people in the U.S., and we’re all at risk for those becoming common diseases again if we don’t keep up the vaccination rate,” Lauer said.
