KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Coronavirus is causing the shutdown of businesses and schools, so what does this mean for people buying and selling homes?
KCTV5 News' Abby Dodge asked experts about their experience with the pandemic and if it could disrupt the housing market in Kansas City.
Rain plus watching the world turn from inside your house is a bit of a mood killer. Why not clean out the attic?
This is what 85-year-old Bob Chamberlain did.
"Yeah, memory lane, here we go," he said.
Chamberlain has a childhood photo of him hanging in the entryway. He found the drum in the photo upstairs last week.
“I knew I had it, I’d just forgotten about it," he said.
Admittedly, all of the cleaning is so he can pack up his belongings and head for an independent living facility.
First, he has to sell his home, and treasures, of more than 40 years.
"I’m a little worried myself. I don’t know if I’d go so far as to say I’m scared, but I think that things are not normal, so it may be that I picked the wrong time to make this move," Chamberlain said.
So he put it off for a month to ride out what might be to come.
“I’m just like everybody else. I don’t know what this virus scare is going to do," Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain's realtor, George Medina, says while this choice is a good one for him. he says homeowners should consider taking advantage of the market.
“Things we have no control over, like the stock market up and down. Real estate is not that in greater Kansas City it’s been steady," Medina said.
Medina says for now, his signs are still going into yards. You’ll see homes fly off the market because of low interest rates. And sellers are getting what they need too.
“There’s a lot of highs and lows on the East and West Coast for instance, but there’s not a lot of that here. Even when the market was bad back in 2008, we didn’t see prices drop, not a whole lot compared to other big cities," Medina said. “I think that’s why we’re more resilient in the Midwest and I think that’s a good thing.”
Medina says showings are up 15 percent from this time last year, but over the last few days it’s decreased by 3 percent.
He says it could be because of spring break, not necessarily COVID-19.
Chamberlain hopes he can move soon, so the little things are on someone else’s to do list.
“I think it’s the little things that are starting to bug me, like a leaky faucet. Usually I could fix that, but now I don’t really care to do it," he said.
While Chamberlain organizes 85 years of spring break memories and sailing trips with his son, he’s waiting to see if someone else will find joy in this house of his, packed to the brim with trinkets of trips past.
“I think we’re learning from other cities, other countries and so I think I feel good about that," Medina said.
So, if we have to stay inside like the citizens of Italy, maybe we’ll find a few treasures hidden away.
“Now, I’m going through it thinking, why did I keep this,” Chamberlain said.
