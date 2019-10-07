INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The United Auto Workers strike is starting its third week and now there’s concern future projects will be delayed if lines aren’t running again soon. This means one long anticipated car won’t be making it to drivers on time.
Bobby Schumacher knows a lot about one of America’s first muscle cars.
“It’s a 1963 split window Corvette so,” Schumacher said.
The Chevrolet Corvette is definitely not your family car.
“They’ve got a look to them. You know what it is. It’s an American sports car, as soon as you see it coming down the road there. People just have a love for them,” Schumacher said.
There is so much love for these cars that people are willing to wait for something completely new. The 2020 Corvette Stingray.
“It’s the fastest Corvette they’ve ever made,” Schumacher said.
Schumacher says the long-awaited Stingray revamp is well worth the money. He’s ready to spend $85,000 to be one of the first on the road with one of these.
“I can’t wait. We have to wait six months until it gets here so,” Schumacher said.
But production on the Stingray have slammed on the brakes. The UAW is still on strike and the Corvette is only made in one plant in Kentucky.
With production on hold, all projects are being pushed back including the new Corvette Stingray. But Schumacher is willing to wait.
“Oh its neat to have something to look forward to. I guess it’s like a little kid at Christmas,” Schumacher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.