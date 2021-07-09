TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is investigating COVID-19 clusters linked to four summer camps.
The camps are Christ the King Summer Camp and Early Education Center in Topeka, with nine cases; Moana Camp in Overland Park, with five cases; and West Central Christian Service Camp in the Johnson County town of Missouri, with seven cases.
The largest cluster in the past two weeks was in Maize, Kansas near Wichita.
Thirteen cases were reported in the last two weeks and 23 cases have been reported overall at the AGK Ministries summer camp at the Wheat State Retreat Center near Maize held between June 21 and June 25, the KDHE reported. State and Butler County health officials are investigating and are urging anyone who attended the camp to be tested for the virus.
The camp is one of four camps listed by the state on Thursday as a COVID cluster locations based on cases in the last 14 days.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
