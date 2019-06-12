BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities have identified the pilot who died Monday when his aircraft flew into a grain silo in rural Bates County.
The Bates County coroner identified the man as 80-year-old John N. McConnell, who had residences in Kansas City, Missouri, and Vero Beach, Florida.
A report from the FAA current states that the aircraft crashed “under unknown circumstances.”
The plane had taken off from Vero Beach and was headed toward the Butler Memorial Airport at the time of the crash.
McConnell was the only person on the 25.
An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is still expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.