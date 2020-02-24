KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – While the market dip may cause you to hide money away, now might be the time to invest.
Images of people trapped on cruise ships and escorted off planes just last week caused the market to react Monday morning.
"I'm actually comforted by the fact that the market has finally reacted to this. Because, it's abnormal for the market not to react to something that has the potential to be this big,” Modern Horizons Financial Advisor David Jackson said.
Still, some people aren’t giving the Coronavirus much thought.
"It's one of those things I think about when I'm thinking about it. But then I move on to what I have to get done five minutes from now," Kansas City resident Dave Claflin said.
Jackson says now’s the time to pay attention.
"Everybody tells you, buy low, sell high. So, now is the time to take advantage of that possibly," Jackson said.
He says you shouldn’t be worried about the immediate changes to your investments.
"Overall people should not make adjustments to their portfolios just by reacting to current events because in a lot of cases current events are really short term," Jackson said.
But for those wanting to get out of town, places with the Coronavirus case aren’t at the top of the list. Even in Kansas City people are worried.
"There's always a concern, there's always that scare. Is this going to come, is this not? Kind of the unknown," KC mother Heather Pennington said.
For perspective, there have been 27 flu deaths in Missouri and as many as 41,000 throughout the nation. Right now, the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus is at 2,600.
