LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Wedding venues across the country sit empty while coronavirus fills hospital beds.
Couples are rethinking what their wedding days will look like, leaving photographers and vendors waiting in the wings.
"I think the biggest thing is encouraging postponing instead of cancelling all together just for, honestly, supporting businesses,” said wedding photographer Aubrey White. “You can still have that day, it just may look different."
White works out of a small office in the Longview Mansion with her fiancé Justin. They create wedding videos and photos for their clients. Right now, business is at a standstill.
The Mansion says it’s rescheduled all of it’s April weddings to dates later in the year. But, May brides are still holding out hope.
"When all of this kind of starts happening you start thinking about your clients,” said wedding videographer Justin Fowler. “Not only your money and things like that."
As a bride-to-be herself, White holds a special place in her heart for her clients right now.
Some have postponed their wedding day, others reinvented what it looks like.
"I think it's okay to let yourself feel those emotions and feel that disappointment," White said. “It isn't going to look like how we planned and that's okay. And, it's also okay to grieve that."
When Fowler and White look back at their original wedding concerns they can’t help but feel silly.
"She has this bridal journal,” Fowler said. “Her first entry was, does she want this color of orange flower, or this color of orange flower. Now it's, ‘I hope our whole wedding isn't canceled,’ it's funny how things can change."
The pair say planning a wedding during a world-wide pandemic has given them a welcomed first challenge in their marriage before it’s even begun.
"Even though our wedding is effected, our marriage won't be," Fowler said.
The couple plan on getting married on May 23 even if it’s just the two of them.
"We're hoping that through it all people will see that it's really the love that conquers everything and that our families and friends know the love that we have for each other,” White said. “Even something like this won't take that away.”
