KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While the holidays are a time of family and friends gathering and sharing traditions, it looks different this year. It’s just not safe to have those parties or to get together.
But that doesn’t mean those traditions are gone -- they’re just different.
The plaza lights are just as beautiful as ever, despite the virtual lighting ceremony to kick off the season.
The same is true for some of the local performances Kansas City holds near and dear. Creativity is the key this year.
Instead of the planned performance, The Lyric Opera’s winter production features a long-time Kansas City favorite -- Paul Mesner and his puppets.
“What we’re doing is unique in this moment,” said Mesner.
They’re performing Ahmal and the Night Visitors. It’s the story of a young boy’s generous sacrifice to the baby Jesus. The orchestra and vocalists are pre-recorded. You can buy tickets online, then watch the production in your own home.
And for some, it’s just not Christmas in Kansas City without the Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s rendition of A Christmas Carol
Well, fear not—Scrooge is still being saved by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. The show features a four-person cast with the actors performing multiple roles.
It is not a replay of the traditional production, but rather a “fireside storytelling” of the book. The production can be purchased online and is good for one viewing.
Stuart Carden directed the virtual production. “We just knew that A Christmas Carol had to continue in Kansas City,” said Carden.
Vanessa Severo has been performing the Dickens classic in Kansas City for the last 11 seasons. She says although this production is different, it has its pluses.
“That was the fascinating part,” said Severo. “Just putting all the layers of it together.”
This type of production also allows the actors to reach a different audience. The show is getting views from across the country.
“I hope people realize that art is still alive and that it still serves a purpose,” said Severo.
