OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - In Kansas City, where no cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed, surgical masks are in high demand. In fact, Kansas City Home Medical Supply is completely out of face masks.
If you’re looking for gloves or other medical supplies, Kansas City Home Medical Supply has them. But shelves that used to hold surgical face masks have sat mostly empty since news of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, first hit the national news.
“Within the next Saturday, people were coming in here to buy masks, many of them were from China or had relatives in China and they wanted to buy them here and ship them back to China,” Manager of Kansas City Home Medical Supply Ed Lewis said.
Globally, more than 80,000 people have been sickened by the virus and the death toll is close to 3,000. Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it expects the coronavirus to spread in the United States and asked Americans to prepare.
“I’m getting five calls a day, I’ve had two people today that came in,” Lewis said.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization warned of a shortage of masks and protective suits. The CVS Pharmacy at 131st and Stateline in Missouri posted a sign on their front door letting customers know they were out.
The National Community Pharmacists Association released results of a national survey since the outbreak began. 96% of local pharmacies are short on masks and nearly 40% don’t have enough N95
respirators.
“They stopped shipping and when we talked to our suppliers, we were told there was none available and they we started getting emails from all four of our national suppliers telling us they had no idea when anymore would be coming in,” Lewis said.
KCTV5 News has reached out to a couple hospitals in the area. St. Luke’s and the University of Kansas Health System both say they do not have a shortage of masks.
