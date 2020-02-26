WESTPORT, MO (KCTV) - A lot of times when you think of the coronavirus, you of course think about travel and health, but what about technology.
Jae Reynolds is the store manager of Mobile Revive in Westport. Based on the name, you can probably tell they fix phones, but that’s not all.
“Buy, trade, sell, repairs smartphones, tablets, computers, gaming consoles, we literally try to do a bit of everything here,” Reynolds said.
But lately trying to do a little bit of everything, has been slightly challenging,
“We don’t really like to go more than three days with a device if we have to. I’ve had to stretch out some repairs a little bit longer than that,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds says the coronavirus is having an impact on his distribution pipeline. Luckily most of his distributors are in America.
“But those distributors are also outsourcing their parts from other countries as well and I have seen it affect some of our local vendors, simple parts I’ve had to wait a couple of days longer than I chose to wait,” Reynolds said.
But as for finding available parts,
“Right here, out of stock, out of stock, out of stock. So any of my options right here for this device, which luckily I do have several of these in back stock, now this is a distributor I use on a daily basis,” Reynolds said.
When that happens, sometimes Reynolds has to take the risk and order from groups he doesn’t know, something the business strives to not do.
Which is the reason they’ve been overstocking.
“We are taking precautions and what I mean by that we are back stocking a lot of stuff right now just in case because a lot of our distributors haven’t necessarily said there is a problem but we’re seeing it just a little bit,” Reynolds said.
KCTV5 News reached out to several other local technology companies, many have echoed the concerns Mobile Revive is facing and others haven’t been impacted at all.
