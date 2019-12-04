KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Shon Pernice lived in a house in the area where Star Boomer lived and right around the same time she was frequently seen. KCTV5 News talked to him on the phone from prison about the developments.
“It’s a relief because I want closure for that family that are suffering from a missing person because I dealt with the same issue being a perpetrator and I did that to a family. So, I would want their family to have closure too,” Shon said.
It was around the same time Star Boomer disappeared that Shon lived on the same street and would occasionally see her.
“I would go down to that bar that was called, I believe it is Nobody’s Business or Uncle Mike’s at the time,” Shon said. “I had been down there. I would drink beer down there and I would see her from time to time, but we never really engaged in any conversation or anything.”
On the night Boomer disappeared, Shon was in the bar. He says he saw a man assault her.
“I went down there to have some beers and she got into an altercation with another individual and he slugged her. She fell off the barstool. She was right next to me when that happened,” Shon said.
Shon, who was a medic at the time, says he grabbed a first aid kit from home and treated Boomer’s arm injury. It’s believed Shon was one of the last people who ever saw her alive.
Fast forward ten years, and police investigating the disappearance of Renee Pernice wondered if Shone might be connected to Boomer’s disappearance as well.
“At that time, I was angry about it, but given to what I was currently being investigated for, it was what you do as an investigator. You look at all the pieces and yeah, that happened in the past, so of course they’re going to link me to it,” Shon said.
In the years since Shon has been in prison, detectives have traveled to talk with him more about Boomer. They addressed that fact at Tuesday’s press conference.
“Detective Carpenter and I did interview him since he’s been in prison, so he is a witness, but at this point, he is not a suspect,” KCK Detective Tiffany Bergdorf said.
“I always wondered, like, where they buried her or where they put her. We had some ideas because the individuals that allegedly did this, I remember that they came back to the bar and they were covered in dust from like, a rock quarry, is what we originally thought,” Shon said.
The search for evidence in the case is expected to continue Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.