KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Convicted killer Kylr Yust was just moved to prison.

The Missouri Department of Corrections posted a new mugshot of Yust on Wednesday. Now, he's at the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph.

Judge sentences Kylr Yust to 45 years in prison On Monday, a judge sentenced Kylr Yust to life in prison plus 15 years for his role in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. The sentences will run consecutively.

His attorneys appealed the conviction.