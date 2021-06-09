KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Convicted killer Kylr Yust was just moved to prison.
The Missouri Department of Corrections posted a new mugshot of Yust on Wednesday. Now, he's at the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
On Monday, a judge sentenced Kylr Yust to life in prison plus 15 years for his role in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. The sentences will run consecutively.
Earlier this week, a Cass County judge sentenced him to life in prison for Jessica Runions murder and 15 years for his conviction of manslaughter in Kara Kopetsky's death.
His attorneys appealed the conviction.
On Monday, family members of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions watched a handcuffed Kylr Yust be walked out of the courtroom to be transferred to the department of corrections to begin serving his sentences.
