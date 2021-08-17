INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV)— Banning conversion therapy is a hot topic in both Independence and Blue Springs right now.
Both city councils have heard from a lot of people on this issue in public comment, even Monday night in both cities.
Independence is actively working to ban conversion therapy in the city. An ordinance failed with a 3-3 vote Monday night, but not because some council members disagree with the idea ban. They just wanted different language in the ordinance.
In Blue Springs there is no drafted ordinance yet, but advocates are pushing hard for one.
Independence resident Zachary Mallory has testified in both cities.
“Conversion therapy almost ended my life,” Mallory said.
Mallory considers themself a survivor.
They are proud of who they are now but when they were 17, they went to an Independence pastor for guidance.
“I was not rejected by my parents. But society kind of influenced me that something was wrong with me and I needed to change myself,” they said.
The pastor lead Mallory to believe they could change and not be gay anymore. The therapy sessions happened in a church basement with a projector showing videos and images of sexual acts.
“He would attach electrodes to different parts of my body and he would send shocks through my body if I got aroused by image shown on the screen,” Mallory said.
Mallory went through that for more than two years and says it damaged them to the core. They even tried to take their own life multiple times.
“Sometimes people don’t attempt suicide, they complete suicide after conversion therapy. There’s a high rate of suicide amongst them, especially those who are forced into it,” Mallory said.
Mallory is among several local survivors who are now passionate of getting the practice banned in all municipalities across the metro.
Independence city council members expressed the desire to ban conversion therapy, despite voting down the version being voted on Monday night.
“I think this is a barbaric practice,” Councilmember Michael Steinmeyer said. “I’ve met young people who have gone through this and I cannot think of a more cruel practice. And the stories that I’ve heard are… They would grieve your hearts if you heard.”
Steinmeyer, and two other councilmembers voted yes on the ordinance. While Mayor Eileen Weir and two other councilmembers voted no due to the language. The ordinance included an exemption for religious leaders or clergy, and some advocates believe it also focuses on possible physical abuse, while ignoring the mental and emotional harm the practice can cause.
“Conversion therapy can still take place if it’s a pastor or minister or clergy doing it,” Councilmember Dan Hobart said. “I don’t think it hits the target and I think our folks should have weighed in on it first. That’s all.”
“I think it’s very, very important that we get this precisely correct,” Weir said. “I appreciate the council support and changing some of the language in the ordinance, but upon further their conversations with people who work on this issue all across this nation and many, many communities, I just am not comfortable that this achieved what I feel that we need to achieve.”
The issue will be discussed in the city’s human rights commission Monday, and advocates are hopeful an ordinance can be developed that will pass the full council.
The idea of a conversion therapy ban does not have council support in Blue Springs, though.
Advocates showed up to the Blue Springs city council meeting to speak in public comment Monday night, asking for an ordinance to be brought forth. It was the third meeting advocates have attended.
Mayor Carson Ross told advocates speaking in public comment their time would be better used talking to state lawmakers.
“Conversion therapy is not something with which the city council is concerned. unless you convince two people to bring it forth for discussion, it’s not going to happen,” Ross said.
Ross said a ban wasn’t something the city would be able to enforce, so even if the city did pass an ordinance, it wouldn’t help anything. He insinuated advocates were wasting the council’s time by speaking on the issue.
“Make it quick ok. We’ve got a big agenda tonight,” he told one speaker.
Advocates and survivors say they will not give up in either city.
“I do have full confidence that it will happen. I just don’t know when,” Mallory said.
