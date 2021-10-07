KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A sometimes contentious debate over the contract for concessions at the new single terminal KCI has been finalized.
The Kansas City City Council voted Thursday afternoon to give the contract to Vantage Airport Group. Vantage was one of five bidders for the concession contract.
The contract was approved with nine in favor, two opposed and one abstention.
Many of those cheering the outcome were local restaurant owners selected by OHM, the food and beverage provider in the Vantage contract. They applauded, then filled the lobby outside council chambers exchanging hugs.
“We are so excited. We can’t wait. This is the beginning of our victory lap,” said Eyvette Carter, general manager of Soirée Steak and Oyster House at 18th and Vine.
“It’s been a long time coming. I think we deserve it,” said Rashaun Clark.
She and her husband own Urban Café at 55th and Troost.
“We are so proud. We are so excited,” said Marco Rabello. “It’s been months since last December when we got a phone call from OHM. It was our Christmas present.”
Rabello owns Taste of Brazil in the River Market.
“It’s going to be the first Brazilian restaurant inside the airport,” said Rabello. “We are so happy for all the small businesses.
Vantage has agreed to spend $65 million to build out the concession space.
Kansas City Aviation Department spokesman Joe McBride said more than 80% of the vendors are local.
Councilman Dan Fowler, part of a five-person selection committee, said it was important that the airport “scream Kansas City.”
“Vantage had the best proposal that I thought did that, and that was concurrent of all five of us,” said Fowler.
Councilman Kathryn Shields took issue with the process of a selection committee picking the winning bid and the council voting yay or nay without getting details of all the proposals. She made an unsuccessful motion to postpone the vote and hold a public hearing in which all five bidders could present their case.
“I think that if we had a public discussion of this, we would in fact find out whether or not this is the best proposal,” Shields said. “To date, that public discussion has not occurred, and I don’t believe we know that this is the best proposal.”
In response, Councilman Brandon Ellington remarked that the same process was not questioned for other contracts like construction, though he said his main reason for voting in favor of the contract was the opportunity it provided for “East Side businesses.”
One restauranteur also spoke to the transparency concerns raised by the councilmembers opposed. She said the company has been transparent with her and other restaurant owners from the start.
“We all feel very comfortable that we’re in good hands,” said Sarah Darby, owner of Bloom Baking Company in the River Market. “And we’re going to represent our city very well.
The two councilmembers who voted against the approving the contract were Kathryn Shields and Teresa Loar. Dan Fowler abstained.
The new airport is scheduled to open in 2023.
