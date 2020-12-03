MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- CASA out of Johnson and Wyandotte counties is holding a contactless drive-thru toy collection on Thursday.
The non-profit is court appoint and specially advocated by both counties.
It begins at 11 a.m. at their office at 6950 Squibb Rd. in Mission. Please use the south side parking lot when dropping off your donation.
If you wanted to donate but couldn't make it today, you can do so here.
