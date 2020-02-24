GARDNER, KS (KCTV) - Some people just have to have the latest smart phone, but some users are bucking the trend as more Americans are holding onto their old phones.
It goes with coffee like cream and sugar, a smartphone at the ready to catch up on work or social life.
Though Hannah Collette's device has seen a drop or two with the glass screen falling out, many who stick to an older phone, don't seem to mind.
“I think it's fine, it does everything I need it to do,” Collette said.
After a few years the models don't seem to matter, as long as it gets the job done.
“There's no reason to get a new one right now,” Kaitlin Bobbit said.
With the latest and greatest smartphones pushing $1,000, it's something more buyers are considering.
“We just see people wanting more value out of their phone, and maybe an older phone,” Sara Beane with Swappa said.
Swappa is a Kansas City based phone reselling website and their best seller is the three-year-old iPhone 7.
“The iPhones hold their value right now. It's a testament to how people are holding onto their phones,” Beane said.
Flip phones are making a comeback in a different way, some of the latest and greatest smartphone models now come with a collapsible screen.
“It doesn't matter if your phone is brand spanking new. I'd buy a used phone instead of new,” Collette said.
But no matter what device you use, it's important to take time to put down the phone and smell the coffee.
People choosing used phones over a new one means it could be a good time to sell your old device. Here are some tips on getting the most out of your phone.
