JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A consultant who made hundreds of thousands of dollars behind the scenes in Jackson County’s tax assessment disaster is sharing more about what went wrong.
John Q. Ebert specializes in helping counties with mass appraisals. When the KCTV5 News investigative team asked him if he trusted the quality of the valuations sent to homeowners, his answer was simply “No.”
Ebert reluctantly agreed to speak with KCTV5 News after learning reporters had reviewed thousands of the county’s emails on the assessment.
When asked about the use of photographs to reassess property values, Ebert said pictures don’t tell the whole story and can’t be relied upon alone.
“When I say pictures don’t cut it, pictures alone are not the answer,” he explained. “So, it is not a question of kind of pictures then, it’s a matter of, are you going to go to the actually physically go to the properties? And in a proper reappraisal you physically go to the properties.”
It’s more than just a matter of practice, it’s a matter of law. In the state of Missouri, a physical in-person inspection is required when increasing a property’s value more than 15%.
Jackson County officials did not go to the vast majority the properties they were valuing due to staffing, though, instead relying on aerial photography.
Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty says her interpretation of definitions give her office the leeway to physically inspect photos.
In an email to KCTV5 News, Beatty wrote, “in short, I believe we can use the imagery as an alternative to a physical inspection.”
“Maybe a treehouse or something”
Simply using pictures prompted at least one email exchange inside the assessment department. In the conversation, Beatty and a staff member try to determine if there is taxable property on a parcel of land.
McCann Beatty wrote that the picture of one property, “suggests a vacant lot but parcel viewer seems to look like there is part of a structure on it.”
The employee replied that, “there looks like some trash or something in the trees. Maybe a treehouse or something?”
While what was on the property was unclear, It was clear that neither of them were sure what was actually there. No follow-up emails indicated that anyone was sent to investigate.
What next?
While still working in Jackson County, Ebert said he warned the county that mistakes would go out, and KCTV5 News found the emails to back that up.
He also said the problem could take anywhere from two to four years to correct.
“My advice along the way was, do it completely,” Ebert told KCTV5 News. “Make sure that all properties, county wide, are valued at the same point in time that, with the same approaches, and that the results are uniform. And along the way, you know, do not, do not, make the major changes until you can support them, and without public awareness.”
So where did the county go wrong? In Ebert’s opinion, it was “just good people trying to do too much in too short of a time.”
To fix the trouble assessment, Ebert suggests a county-wide reappraisal of all residential and commercial properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.