LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – A construction worker was critically injured on a construction site Monday afternoon.
The Lenexa Fire Department was called to a confined space rescue in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street at 12:20 p.m.
While authorities were heading to the location, the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center upgraded the incident to a trench cave-in rescue.
In addition to the Lenexa Fire Department, units from Johnson County Med Act and the Lenexa Police Department also responded.
A Lenexa officer arrived first to find the victim had already been removed from the trench. The victim sustained a full amputation of the right arm just below the shoulder. The Lenexa officer rendered first aid by applying a life-saving emergency tourniquet to the injury site.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.
