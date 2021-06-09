OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Construction of the 119th Street bridge in Olathe has been paused after the city was informed about falling debris onto I-35.
"The safety of all travelers is our first priority," the city said in a statement Wednesday.
All work over Interstate 35 will not resume until additional measures such as framework and additional protection under the working areas are installed to protect the traveling public.
