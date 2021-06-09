GENERIC: Traffic
(KCTV5 News)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Construction of the 119th Street bridge in Olathe has been paused after the city was informed about falling debris onto I-35.

"The safety of all travelers is our first priority," the city said in a statement Wednesday. 

All work over Interstate 35 will not resume until additional measures such as framework and additional protection under the working areas are installed to protect the traveling public.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.