KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you regularly drive on Kansas City’s Wornall Road, you know the construction on that street has been a headache for nearly a year.
On Friday, people were finally seeing some relief as construction from 85th to 89th Streets wrapped up.
Businesses in the area are already seeing a steady stream of customers now that those areas are completely open.
There’s little evidence of the months of road work it took to finish construction at 85th and Wornall.
Local businesses are happy their phase of the project is complete.
“We’re excited,” said Philip Hall with Second Best Coffee. “It was frustrating dealing with the traffic slows and blockages of the entrances to the café.”
Slow traffic didn’t stop everyone from grabbing a cup.
“Caffeine fuels us to get through the day, every day and it would take a lot more than a little bit of construction work to stop that for happen for them,” he said.
Baristas worked through their water being shut off and entrances blocked, but now they’re seeing the reward.
“With it all opened and a sunny day like yesterday, it was packed and a steady pace and everyone was happy,” Hall said. “It’s good to have the good vibes back in the Waldo area.”
Now the city is moving on to 75th and Wornall but took time to celebrate the progress made.
“It’s going to make a lot of people’s lives a little easier in the commute, but I think it’s really going to serve the community around here in a much better way,” said Kevin McManus, 6th Ward Councilmember.
With the road work done, they are seeing potential reinvestment in the area.
“We’re already seeing some interest in redoing the shopping center on 85th and Wornall,” McManus said.
Improvements in the ongoing Wornall project include new street pavement, new curbs and gutters, streetlight upgrades, new sidewalks, new water lines and storm sewer upgrades.
