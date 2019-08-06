KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Wednesday night Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, along with Mayor Quinton Lucas, and Kansas City Chief of Police Rick Smith groups will come together to call for an end to gun violence.
Several gun violence prevention groups such as Moms Demand Action-Missouri and March for Our Lives will be in attendance.
The event will take place 5 p.m. at the Penn Valley Education Center.
